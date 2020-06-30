E-cigarette groups lose latest appeal to slow down FDA approval

A federal appeals court on Tuesday declined to reconsider its dismissal of an appeal by vaping industry groups of a ruling requiring the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to speed up when e-cigarettes and cigars must be submitted for agency review.

The full 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition to rehear the case after a three-judge panel in May ruled the FDA’s independent decision in January to issue a new enforcement timetable for e-cigarettes mooted the appeal.

