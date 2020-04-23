IN BRIEF: E-cigarette makers get FDA review extension due to COVID-19

A federal judge has agreed to extend by four months the deadline for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to require e-cigarettes and cigar manufacturer to submit their products for review by the agency in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm in Greenbelt, Maryland on Wednesday granted the FDA’s request to extend the deadline from May 12 to Sept. 9 “in light of the global outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus.”

