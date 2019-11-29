IN BRIEF: Massachusetts' top court asks if vaping ban case is moot

Massachusetts’ top court on Friday asked whether a case over a ban Governor Charlie Baker’s administration imposed on all vaping product sales had been affected or mooted by his decision this week to allow it to expire following recent legislation.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court asked the state and a vaping industry trade group to articulate their positions by Dec. 4 after Baker on Wednesday signed into law legislation banning the sale of flavored vaping and tobacco products.

