Westlaw News
October 25, 2019 / 9:57 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

IN BRIEF: Michigan takes vaping ban case to top state court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Michigan on Friday moved to have the state’s top court overturn a judge’s ruling blocking it from enforcing a recently-enacted ban on the sale of flavored vaping products that was adopted to combat an epidemic of teen e-cigarette use.

The state’s lawyers in a brief argued that the judge erred in concluding earlier this month that the state had waited too long to issue emergency rules to fight the “crisis” and that a preliminary injunction barring enforcement was warranted.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/369MsJt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below