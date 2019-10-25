IN BRIEF: Michigan takes vaping ban case to top state court

Michigan on Friday moved to have the state’s top court overturn a judge’s ruling blocking it from enforcing a recently-enacted ban on the sale of flavored vaping products that was adopted to combat an epidemic of teen e-cigarette use.

The state’s lawyers in a brief argued that the judge erred in concluding earlier this month that the state had waited too long to issue emergency rules to fight the “crisis” and that a preliminary injunction barring enforcement was warranted.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/369MsJt