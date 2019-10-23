IN BRIEF: Vaping trade group challenges Rhode Island flavored-product ban

An industry trade group for e-cigarette manufacturers and retailers on Wednesday filed a lawsuit that seeks to bar the state of Rhode Island from enforcing a recently enacted rule banning the sale of flavored vaping products.

The Vapor Technology Association in a lawsuit in Bristol County Superior Court argued the Rhode Island Department of Health violated the state’s constitution and rulemaking procedures when it adopted the ban on Oct. 4.

