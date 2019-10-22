Westlaw News
October 22, 2019 / 8:00 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

IN BRIEF: Vaping trade group challenges Washington state flavored-product ban

Nate Raymond

An industry trade group for e-cigarette manufacturers and retailers has filed a lawsuit that seeks to bar the state of Washington from enforcing a recently enacted rule banning the sale of flavored vaping products.

The Vapor Technology Association in a lawsuit filed Monday in Thurston County Superior Court sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the ban the Washington State Board of Health approved Oct. 9.

