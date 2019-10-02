Judge to consider whether to block Massachusetts vaping sales ban

A federal judge will consider on Friday whether to bar Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s administration from continuing a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products aimed at combating what officials called a public health emergency.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston on Wednesday set a quick schedule to consider whether to enjoin the state from enforcing Baker’s Sept. 24 order in response to a lawsuit the trade group Vapor Technology Association filed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)