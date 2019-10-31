Massachusetts ban on nicotine vaping product sales can stand: judge

Massachusetts can continue to enforce a temporary ban on the sale of all nicotine vaping products in order to combat an outbreak of lung injuries among e-cigarette users, a state court judge has ruled in the latest setback for the industry.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins in Boston acknowledged in Wednesday’s order that the evidence increasingly shows the epidemic was caused by “something other than lawful vaping nicotine products.”

