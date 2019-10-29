Massachusetts judge questions justifications for vaping sales ban

A Massachusetts judge on Tuesday questioned whether evidence suggesting an outbreak of lung injuries among e-cigarette users was caused by products containing marijuana’s active ingredient justified the state banning the sale of all vaping products.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins in Boston pressed a lawyer for the state defending the ban’s latest iteration on whether it could rationally still justify barring the sale of all vaping products, including those containing nicotine.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32Tg9MZ