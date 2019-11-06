Massachusetts medical marijuana vaping ban likely invalid -judge

Massachusetts’ ban on the sale of vaping products is “very likely invalid” as applied to users of medical marijuana, a state court judge ruled on Tuesday, opening the door for the ban to come to an end by next week.

The ruling by Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins in Boston was a setback for Governor Charlie Baker, who moved in September to temporarily ban all vaping product sales to combat an outbreak of lung injuries among e-cigarette users.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NNEFsJ