Oregon appeals court stays state's flavored vaping bans

An Oregon appeals court has put on hold a six-month ban on the sale of flavored nicotine and cannabis vape products ordered by Governor Kate Brown to combat an outbreak of lung injuries among e-cigarette users.

The Oregon Court of Appeals on Thursday sided with trade group Vapor Technology Association and three vaping companies by staying enforcement of an Oregon Health Authority rule that barred the sale of flavored nicotine products.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32NTCQY