CORRECTED: GSK loses bid to overturn $89.7 mln verdict based on lawyer's statements at trial

(Corrects headline to $89.7 million instead of billion.)

A federal judge has rejected GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s bid to overturn an $89.7 million verdict after a jury found its Ellipta inhaler infringed a patent belonging to rival drug company Vectura Ltd.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware ruled Tuesday that statements by Vectura’s lawyer during a trial about GSK’s “billions” in revenue were not so prejudicial as to warrant a new trial.

