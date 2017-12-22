Medical aid-in-dying advocates lose bid to strike Vermont consent agreement

A federal judge has declined to strike down a consent agreement signed by Vermont’s attorney general that allows doctors with religious and ethical objections to decline to personally counsel terminally ill patients on physician-assisted suicide.

U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford in Rutland, Vermont, on Monday denied a request by advocates for medical aid-in-dying to strike the agreement that resolved a lawsuit by two physicians’ groups who objected to a 2013 law that allows doctors to prescribe lethal doses of medication to terminally ill patients.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Bv4LNQ