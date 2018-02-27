Vermont hospital settles U.S. billing probe for $1.66 mln

A Vermont hospital has agreed to pay nearly $1.66 million to resolve claims it billed government healthcare programs Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient laboratory work without submitting the necessary documentation to support reimbursement.

The settlement with Brattleboro Memorial Hospital Inc, a nonprofit community hospital located in southeastern Vermont, was announced on Monday by U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan and resolves claims first brought in a whistleblower lawsuit.

