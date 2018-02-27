FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 10:36 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Vermont hospital settles U.S. billing probe for $1.66 mln

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Vermont hospital has agreed to pay nearly $1.66 million to resolve claims it billed government healthcare programs Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient laboratory work without submitting the necessary documentation to support reimbursement.

The settlement with Brattleboro Memorial Hospital Inc, a nonprofit community hospital located in southeastern Vermont, was announced on Monday by U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan and resolves claims first brought in a whistleblower lawsuit.

