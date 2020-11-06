U.S. must compensate 'blue water' Vietnam vets for Agent Orange exposure

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs must compensate Vietnam War veterans who served in the waters around Vietnam, but did not set foot on the landmass, for diseases presumed to be caused by exposure to the defoliant Agent Orange under a 30-year-old consent decree, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said Thursday that the consent decree clearly covered the so-called “blue water” Navy veterans and required the VA to readjudicate their previously denied claims.

