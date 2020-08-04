Virginia loses appeal over $30 million in Medicaid hospital payments

A federal appeals court has rejected the state of Virginia’s bid to overturn a decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services denying it $30 million in federal Medicaid reimbursements for payments the state made to two hospitals.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Tuesday ruled that an administrative appeals board did not err in finding the way the state calculated the payments was inconsistent with the methodology it had said it would use.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PoapFV