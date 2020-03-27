Milan's Salone del Mobile design fair moved to 2021 due to coronavirus

MILANO, March 27 (Reuters) - The 2020 edition of Milan’s Salone del Mobile design fair will not take place due to a coronavirus outbreak which is ravaging the country, organisers for the event said on its website.

The renowned fair, which every year attracts on average more than 370,000 visitors, will next take place on April 13-18 2021, the organisers said.

Italy is one of the most affected country in the world by the coronavirus with a death toll of 9,134 and a total of 86,500 cases, the Civil Protection said on Friday.

Milan’s Lombardy region is the hardest-hit area and remains in a critical situation, with a total of 5,402 deaths and 37,298 cases. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Valentina Za)