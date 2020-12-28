Judge whittles defenses for Shkreli, former company in FTC lawsuit

A federal judge has narrowed the defenses available to imprisoned former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli and his former company Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC against a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit accusing them of trying to monopolize the market for lifesaving drug Daraprim, whose price Shkreli raised more than 4,000% in one day.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan ruled Monday that the defenses, which involve the timing of the lawsuit and Shkreli’s personal role, relied on misstatements of law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37Whw2p