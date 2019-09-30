Judge tosses U.S. case over Walgreens auto-refilled prescriptions

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by the U.S. Justice Department and Illinois accusing Walgreens Boots Alliance of improperly submitting reimbursement claims to the state’s Medicaid program for automatically refilled prescriptions of drugs without prior patient authorization.

U.S. District Judge John Blakely in Chicago ruled the Justice Department and Illinois’ attorney general had failed to identify any specific misrepresentations Walgreens made when a specialty pharmacy it owns submitted claims for the refills.

