February 6, 2018 / 10:26 PM / in 17 hours

Mass. court weighs if pharmacies must notify doctors of insurance issues

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Massachusetts’ highest court on Tuesday considered whether pharmacies like Walgreens have a duty to notify doctors when insurers will not pay for a patient’s prescribed medication without prior authorization.

Justices on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court sharply questioned a lawyer for a Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc unit on why pharmacists would not have a duty to inform doctors when insurers decline to cover a drug without prior authorization.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nGS9tI

