Massachusetts court: Pharmacies must notify doctors of insurance issues

Massachusetts’ highest court on Thursday ruled that pharmacies such as Walgreens have a duty to notify doctors when insurers will not pay for a patient’s prescribed medication without a physician filling out a prior authorization form.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court said a unit of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc had a responsibility to notify a 19-year-old woman and her doctor that prior authorization was needed so she could get a refill of an anti-seizure medication.

