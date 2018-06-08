FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 12:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Massachusetts court: Pharmacies must notify doctors of insurance issues

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Massachusetts’ highest court on Thursday ruled that pharmacies such as Walgreens have a duty to notify doctors when insurers will not pay for a patient’s prescribed medication without a physician filling out a prior authorization form.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court said a unit of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc had a responsibility to notify a 19-year-old woman and her doctor that prior authorization was needed so she could get a refill of an anti-seizure medication.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2M9muMb

