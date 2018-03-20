Walgreen settles Massachusetts drug overcharging probe for $5.5 mln

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has agreed to pay more than $5.5 million to resolve allegations that its pharmacies in Massachusetts overcharged for worker injury-related prescription drugs such as opioids.

The settlement announced on Tuesday by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey resolved claims that the pharmacy chain accused overcharged employers that pay into the state’s workers’ compensation insurance system.

