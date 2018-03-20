FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 20, 2018 / 8:01 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Walgreen settles Massachusetts drug overcharging probe for $5.5 mln

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has agreed to pay more than $5.5 million to resolve allegations that its pharmacies in Massachusetts overcharged for worker injury-related prescription drugs such as opioids.

The settlement announced on Tuesday by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey resolved claims that the pharmacy chain accused overcharged employers that pay into the state’s workers’ compensation insurance system.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pvbqym

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.