Walgreens loses bid to duck case alleging misleading supplement label

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has failed to escape a proposed class action alleging the pharmacy chain operator misrepresented that a diet supplement popular among people with osteoarthritis or joint pain contained glucosamine sulfate, an ingredient that can command premium prices.

U.S. District Judge Frederick Block in Brooklyn on Thursday rejected Walgreens’ claim that case should be dismissed because the lead plaintiff failed to allege she followed U.S. Food and Drug Administration protocols when testing the product for the ingredient’s presence.

