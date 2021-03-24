Walgreens wins bid to see California patient Rx data in opioid lawsuit

Walgreen Co can access drug dispensing information from a California state-run database of controlled drug prescriptions through discovery in San Francisco’s lawsuit accusing it of fueling the opioid epidemic, a federal magistrate judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco found Tuesday that the prescription information “is relevant to Walgreens’ defense, is unprivileged, and that its production does not impose an undue burden.” She said patients’ names would not be accessible and ruled that Walgreens may not “reverse-engineer” the data to identify patients.

