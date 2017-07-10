FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2017 / 9:56 PM / a month ago

Wal-Mart pays $1.65 million to resolve improper drug-billing claims

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Wal-Mart Stores Inc has agreed to pay $1.65 million to resolve claims that it violated federal law by submitting claims for reimbursement to California's Medicaid healthcare program that were not supported by diagnosis and documentation requirements.

The settlement, announced on Friday by U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert in Sacramento, California, stemmed from a whistleblower lawsuit brought under the False Claims Act by a former pharmacist at the retail giant.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2v4ZRiz

