Westlaw News
August 14, 2019 / 9:11 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Walmart must face narrowed whistleblower case over pharmacy billings - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has significantly narrowed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing Walmart Inc of defrauding Medicare through various schemes at its pharmacies but said it must face a claim it dispensed less drugs than it actually billed the government.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday ruled that former Walmart pharmacist Jennifer Buth had plausibly alleged that the retailer billed the federal Medicare insurance program for medications that it did not really dispense.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ty9dAZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below