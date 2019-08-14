Walmart must face narrowed whistleblower case over pharmacy billings - judge

A federal judge has significantly narrowed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing Walmart Inc of defrauding Medicare through various schemes at its pharmacies but said it must face a claim it dispensed less drugs than it actually billed the government.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday ruled that former Walmart pharmacist Jennifer Buth had plausibly alleged that the retailer billed the federal Medicare insurance program for medications that it did not really dispense.

