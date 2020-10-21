Walmart must give hospitals info on opioid investigations

Walmart Inc must turn over information about federal and state investigations into its opioid-related practices to hospitals suing the retail giant for allegedly contributing to the opioid epidemic, a West Virginia court has ruled.

Former chief judge Christopher Wilkes of the Circuit Court of Kanawha County, West Virginia, who is acting as discovery commissioner in the litigation, ruled Tuesday.

