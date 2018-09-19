FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 19, 2018 / 10:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Doctor charged in probe of Warner Chilcott avoids prison

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Massachusetts doctor avoided prison on Wednesday after being convicted of wrongly disclosing patient information to a Warner Chilcott sales representative and obstructing a probe into the drugmaker’s marketing practices.

Dr. Rita Luthra, 67, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mark Mastroianni in Springfield, Massachusetts to probation after a federal jury in April found her guilty on two of the three counts she faced, prosecutors said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DakqDn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.