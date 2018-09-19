Doctor charged in probe of Warner Chilcott avoids prison

A Massachusetts doctor avoided prison on Wednesday after being convicted of wrongly disclosing patient information to a Warner Chilcott sales representative and obstructing a probe into the drugmaker’s marketing practices.

Dr. Rita Luthra, 67, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mark Mastroianni in Springfield, Massachusetts to probation after a federal jury in April found her guilty on two of the three counts she faced, prosecutors said.

