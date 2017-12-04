Doctor in Warner Chilcott kickback probe demands speedy trial

A Massachusetts doctor indicted as part of a U.S. probe into the extent Warner Chilcott paid doctors kickbacks to prescribe its drugs is urging a federal judge to prevent prosecutors from delaying her trial after they dropped a key charge against her.

In a motion filed in federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts on Friday, a lawyer for gynecologist Rita Luthra said his client had already been under indictment for two years when prosecutors abandoned the claim that she violated the Anti-Kickback Statute.

