January 9, 2018 / 9:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Doctor in Warner Chilcott kickback probe loses speedy trial bid

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Massachusetts gynecologist indicted as part of a U.S. probe into drugmaker Warner Chilcott’s payment of kickbacks to doctors to prescribe its drugs on Tuesday lost her bid to prevent prosecutors from delaying her trial after they dropped a key charge against her.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson in Springfield, Massachusetts, ruled that Rita Luthra was largely herself responsible for the trial’s delay and consented repeatedly since 2015 to postponing it even after the new indictment was returned in August.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mc5cCd

