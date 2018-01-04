Doctor in Warner Chilcott probe loses bid for grand jury instructions

A Massachusetts doctor cannot force prosecutors to turn over the instructions they delivered to the grand juries that issued indictments against her as part of a kickback probe into drugmaker Warner Chilcott, a federal magistrate judge ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson in Springfield, Massachusetts said gynecologist Rita Luthra failed to support her claim that irregularities in the instructions might warrant the indictment’s dismissal.

