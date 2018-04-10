FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 10:01 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Doctor in Warner Chilcott probe seeks to block kickback trial evidence

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Massachusetts doctor indicted as part of an investigation of drugmaker Warner Chilcott has asked a federal judge to block prosecutors from presenting evidence she took kickbacks including meals and speaker fees from the company.

A lawyer for Dr. Rita Luthra in papers filed on Monday in federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts, argued that evidence related to an abandoned charge that she violated the Anti-Kickback Statute could not be used to prove a separate charge that she lied to federal agents probing Warner Chilcott.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GNTniy

