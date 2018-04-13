FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 9:48 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Prosecutors won't call Warner Chilcott payments to doctor 'kickbacks'

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Federal prosecutors say they will not at an upcoming trial argue that payments a Massachusetts doctor received from Warner Chilcott were kickbacks in exchange for writing more prescriptions of the company’s osteoporosis drugs.

But prosecutors in a filing on Thursday said that to the extent Dr. Rita Luthra’s lawyer wants a federal judge in Springfield, Massachusetts to exclude evidence of why and how much Warner Chilcott paid her, they opposed that request.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GXFc6w

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
