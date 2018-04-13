Prosecutors won't call Warner Chilcott payments to doctor 'kickbacks'

Federal prosecutors say they will not at an upcoming trial argue that payments a Massachusetts doctor received from Warner Chilcott were kickbacks in exchange for writing more prescriptions of the company’s osteoporosis drugs.

But prosecutors in a filing on Thursday said that to the extent Dr. Rita Luthra’s lawyer wants a federal judge in Springfield, Massachusetts to exclude evidence of why and how much Warner Chilcott paid her, they opposed that request.

