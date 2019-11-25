IN BRIEF: Research companies' owner convicted of drug trial fraud

The owner of two Washington state medical research companies has been convicted of charges that he falsified data for clinical drug trials his businesses were hired to perform for dozens of pharmaceutical companies.

A federal jury in Richland, Washington, late on Friday found Sami Anwar, the owner of Mid Columbia Research LLC and Zain Research LLC, guilty of all 47 counts he faced including conspiracy, wire fraud and mail fraud charges.

