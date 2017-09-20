3rd Circuit won't revisit Wellbutrin XL pay-for-delay case

A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to reconsider a ruling that upheld the dismissal of a class action lawsuit that accused GlaxoSmithKline of illegally paying rivals to delay generic versions of the antidepressant Wellbutrin XL.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia declined to grant a full-court rehearing to consider an appeal by direct and indirect Wellbutrin XL purchasers suing the British drugmaker.

