3rd Circuit won't revisit Wellbutrin XL pay-for-delay case
September 20, 2017 / 10:35 PM / a month ago

3rd Circuit won't revisit Wellbutrin XL pay-for-delay case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to reconsider a ruling that upheld the dismissal of a class action lawsuit that accused GlaxoSmithKline of illegally paying rivals to delay generic versions of the antidepressant Wellbutrin XL.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia declined to grant a full-court rehearing to consider an appeal by direct and indirect Wellbutrin XL purchasers suing the British drugmaker.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wHz6Bx

