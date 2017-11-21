U.S. seeks prison for ex-WellCare general counsel

Federal prosecutors are arguing that the former general counsel of insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc should receive two years in prison for his role in a healthcare fraud scheme.

Prosecutors made the recommendation in papers filed on Monday in federal court in Tampa, Florida ahead of Wednesday’s sentencing of Thaddeus Bereday, who pleaded guilty in June to having made a false statement to Florida’s Medicaid program.

