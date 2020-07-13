Wellmark on appeal defeats breastfeeding support coverage lawsuit

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a proposed class action accusing health insurer Wellmark Inc of refusing to fully cover breastfeeding support services in violation of an Affordable Care Act mandate.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the plaintiffs’ contention that the ACA, or Obamacare, required Wellmark to establish a network of lactation consultants it would cover before refusing to pay claims for service by out-of-network providers.

