March 21, 2018 / 9:53 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

West Virginia court urged to consider Massachusetts generic drug injury case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson and a woman seeking to sue the company over injuries she blames on a generic version of one of the brand-name manufacturer’s drugs are each seizing on a recent Massachusetts ruling to bolster their case before West Virginia’s top court.

Lawyers for J&J and Kimmy McNair in dueling letters urged the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals to review Friday’s decision by Massachusetts’ top court on whether brand-name drugmakers can be sued for failing to warn users of generic drugs of side effects.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GcBOHG

