FCA whistleblower's counsel tells court she deserves share of recovery in related case

The D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday heard arguments about whether a rarely invoked provision of the False Claims Act allows a whistleblower, who brings an FCA suit that leads to recovery for the government, to also get a share of the government’s recovery in a separate, non-FCA suit over the same conduct.

Nicolas Mendoza of Murphy Anderson argued for whistleblower Elizabeth Kennedy, whose FCA lawsuit accusing Novo Nordisk A/S of off-label marketing won the federal government a $43 million settlement and Kennedy a $7.8 million reward.

He told the three-judge panel that Kennedy should also get a share of the government’s $12 million recovery in a separate, but factually similar, lawsuit under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act under the FCA’s so-called “alternate remedy” provision, which states that the government may pursue damages for a whistleblower’s claim through any available remedy rather than the initial FCA lawsuit.

“Congress wrote the alternate remedy with the broadest possible language,” he said, arguing that the FDCA case was simply an alternate remedy for Kennedy’s claim and that she was entitled to a share.

Karen Schoen of the U.S. Justice Department countered that the two cases were distinct.

“A relator isn’t entitled to a share of claims that she didn’t even bring,” she said.

Circuit Judges Patricia Millett, Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao did not clearly indicate how they would rule.

In her lawsuit, filed in Washington, D.C. district court, Kennedy alleged that Novo Nordisk illegally marketed its diabetes drug Victoza in violation of Food and Drug Administration safety regulations, resulting in fraudulent claims for reimbursement being submitted to government health insurance programs. The government intervened in the case and reached a settlement with the company.

When she learned that, in addition to the FCA case, the government had brought and settled a case against Novo Nordisk under the FDCA based on the same basic facts, she moved for a share of the award under the alternate remedy provision. U.S. Senior District Judge Reggie Walton in Washington denied the motion.

On appeal, Mendoza said Congress had passed the alternate remedy provision “so that the government would not be able to whittle away the relator’s share by reallocating funds away from the FCA action.

“That is what the district court has allowed in this case,” he said.

Schoen argued that the FDCA case could not be considered an alternate remedy because it did not seek damages for fraudulent claims on government insurance programs.

“Here the FDCA action is not a fraud remedy,” she said. “It has nothing to do with allegations that there were false claims submitted to the government.”

The case is USA ex rel Kennedy et al v. Novo A/S et al, D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, No. 20-7062.

For Kennedy: Nicolas Mendoza of Murphy Anderson

For the government: Karen Schoen of the U.S. Department of Justice