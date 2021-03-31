Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

6th Circuit finds whistleblower law shields ex-employees from retaliation

By Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The federal False Claims Act protects former, not just current, employees from retaliation, a divided 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled Wednesday, reviving a retaliation claim by a neurologist who said his former employer “blacklisted” him after he filed a whistleblower lawsuit against it.

The plaintiff, David Felton, had sued his former employer, William Beaumont Hospital, for allegedly paying kickbacks for referrals. Wednesday’s ruling creates a split with the 10th Circuit, which has held that the FCA does not protect former employees from retaliation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2OgySjC

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up