Does DOJ have carte blanche to dismiss FCA suits? asks SCOTUS cert petition

An organization that has filed numerous whistleblower lawsuits alleging fraud on federal health insurance programs has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to revive its case against drugmaker UCB Inc after the Department of Justice successfully moved to dismiss it.

In a petition for certiorari docketed Friday, CIMZNHCA LLC, an affiliate of the National Healthcare Analysis Group represented by Leslie Pescia of Beasley Allen, said the high court must resolve a circuit split over whether the government can dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit without meeting any standard of fairness or reasonableness.

