DOJ recovers $2.2 bln on FCA claims last year, lowest haul in over a decade

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it recovered more than $2.2 billion in settlements and judgments in False Claims Act during fiscal year 2020, the lowest recovery since 2008.

About $1.8 billion of the recovered funds came from cases related to the healthcare industry, the DOJ said. By comparison, the DOJ recovered more than $3 billion in False Claims Act cases in fiscal year 2019, including $2.6 billion in healthcare cases.

