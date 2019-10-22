DOJ wins dismissal of false claims case over whistleblower's objections

A federal judge on Monday at the U.S. Justice Department’s request tossed a lawsuit over the objections of a purported whistleblower alleging that manufacturers of multiple sclerosis drugs and pharmacy benefit managers defrauded Medicare.

U.S. District Judge William Smith in Providence, Rhode Island, said the Justice Department had adequately established that the government would be burdened by allowing former investment fund executive John Borzilleri to continue pursuing the case.

