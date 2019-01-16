Ex-hospital pharmacy company exec may pursue retaliation claim - 1st Circ.

A federal appeals court has revived a retaliation lawsuit by the ex-president of a Massachusetts outfit that helps hospitals provide specialty pharmacy services who said he was fired after asking whether the company was breaking the law.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Tuesday said Thomas Guilfoile had plausibly claimed he was fired after questioning whether Shields Health Solutions’ (SHS) business referral arrangement with a hospital consultant violated the Anti-Kickback Statute.

