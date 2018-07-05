FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 11:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Illinois teaching hospital escapes whistleblower lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing an Illinois hospital owned by Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp of fraudulently billing Medicare and Medicaid for services provided in its role as a teaching hospital.

U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey in Chicago on Tuesday granted Advocate Christ Medical Center’s request that he reconsider an April ruling allowing the lawsuit by a doctor who worked in the hospital to move forward.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KTqdN1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
