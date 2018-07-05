Illinois teaching hospital escapes whistleblower lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing an Illinois hospital owned by Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp of fraudulently billing Medicare and Medicaid for services provided in its role as a teaching hospital.

U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey in Chicago on Tuesday granted Advocate Christ Medical Center’s request that he reconsider an April ruling allowing the lawsuit by a doctor who worked in the hospital to move forward.

