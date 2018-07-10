Medical judgments can form basis of False Claims Act cases - 10th Circuit

A federal appeals court has revived a whistleblower lawsuit accusing two hospital operators and a Utah doctor of submitting false claims to Medicare for thousands of medically unnecessary heart surgeries.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver on Monday ruled the lower-court judge had incorrectly held that medical judgments cannot be considered false under the False Claims Act, which the panel said should be interpreted broadly.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KOlLTN