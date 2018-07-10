FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 10, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Medical judgments can form basis of False Claims Act cases - 10th Circuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a whistleblower lawsuit accusing two hospital operators and a Utah doctor of submitting false claims to Medicare for thousands of medically unnecessary heart surgeries.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver on Monday ruled the lower-court judge had incorrectly held that medical judgments cannot be considered false under the False Claims Act, which the panel said should be interpreted broadly.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KOlLTN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.