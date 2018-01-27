New York's Mount Sinai settles whistleblower fraud lawsuit

New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital has settled a whistleblower lawsuit claiming that its radiology department engaged in widespread Medicare and Medicaid fraud, lawyers for the whistleblowers announced Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman of the Southern District of New York, had dismissed the lawsuit on Jan. 23 in light of the agreement, whose terms have not been made public, according to an announcement from the law office of Timothy McInnis in New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ndMMC2