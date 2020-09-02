NHCA Group seeks to overturn ruling letting DOJ drop whistleblower case

An organization that has filed numerous whistleblower lawsuits alleging fraud on federal health insurance programs urged the full 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive its case against drugmaker UCB Inc.

In its petition for en banc rehearing on Tuesday, CIMZNHCA LLC, an affiliate of the National Healthcare Analysis Group, said a 7th Circuit panel last month improperly found that the U.S. Department of Justice can dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit without meeting any standard of fairness or reasonableness.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3bj7QiC