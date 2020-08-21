Urine drug test maker must face whistleblower lawsuit, judge rules

A fast-growing North Carolina-based manufacturer of urine drug test analyzers must face a whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid through false claims about its products, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco ruled that the plaintiffs, had presented sufficient details regarding Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp’s alleged scheme to support a claim under the False Claims Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Ejt1od