FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 18, 2018 / 8:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Whistleblower can't intervene in 'pill mill' doctors' forfeiture proceedings

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former employee of two Alabama doctors convicted of operating a pill mill may not intervene in their criminal case to claim a cut of funds they forfeited as a reward for pursuing a related whistleblower case, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Miami on Wednesday ruled that the False Claims Act’s award provisions did not trump criminal forfeiture statutes that bar third parties from participating in forfeiture proceedings.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yNIGpz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.