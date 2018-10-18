Whistleblower can't intervene in 'pill mill' doctors' forfeiture proceedings

A former employee of two Alabama doctors convicted of operating a pill mill may not intervene in their criminal case to claim a cut of funds they forfeited as a reward for pursuing a related whistleblower case, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Miami on Wednesday ruled that the False Claims Act’s award provisions did not trump criminal forfeiture statutes that bar third parties from participating in forfeiture proceedings.

